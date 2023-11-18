Gen AI no threat to jobs: Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India

November 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) is no threat to anyone’s job prospects, instead, more young and smart technologists are going to be required round the globe and there is no doubt about it, said Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Vice-Chairperson, Nasscom.

She was allaying concerns over a common misconception that Gen AI would do away with some jobs, while responding to a query from The Hindu on ‘Hiring freeze and job outlook’ in the tech industry.

“The tech sector in general was overwhelmed and hired a lot of people during the pandemic. Now, the demand has rationalised. But that doesn’t mean no jobs. So, find your niche, know where you want to focus on and become the best at it is my message to the young tech grads. Market fluctuations will anyway keep happening, but smart technologists are always wanted all over the world,’‘ she said.

However, she agreed that there was a lot of banter going on around Gen AI, and ‘honestly’ that had to settle down a bit. “Again, we can talk about a lot of use cases, but concrete application of these use cases is what matters and for that we require smart engineers right?” she argued.

With Gen AI offering enterprises extra power of technology, technologists could now focus on what matters the most, spend more energies in innovation or use the rest of the hours in doing something more better, she stated.

Commenting on the job scene she said, “It is a phase we have to go through. It is critical for young engineers to focus on what they bring to the table. No doubt they will get hired,’‘ assured the technologist, the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, who is responsible for overseeing the product development and innovation at all five centres of SAP in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Ms. Gangadharan further said, 34% of SAP’s workforce was early talent (freshers), especially when many tech services firms in the country announced hiring freeze or negative hiring in the last two quarters.

“We are a product company and we find value in smart early talent. We want young students who are resilient, patient, willing to work hard, able to scale, with a good understanding of technologies and capable of standing the test of time. We want smart technologists who are familiar with our supply chain management, core of financials, workforce management, and total workforce management,’‘ she further said.

Some 40% of SAP’s global R&D is sitting in India and a quarter of SAP’s global patents happen out of the country, which is also the fastest growing geography for the German software firm.

According to her, India represented SAP’s entire breadth of product portfolio and full ecosystem covering business technology platform, core of ERP, human experience management, customer experience, spend management, sustainability solutions, industry cloud etc, “That is the huge strength we have, innovations that go across our line of businesses, building Gen AI-based solutions from in india for the entire world. We are currently infusing GenAI across the line of all our businesses,’‘ she explained.

To solidify its Gen AI play, SAP India is currently in the process of equipping its product owners and product managers through extensive training. For example, some 70 of its product managers are currently going through a 16-month, extensive core-technology training at IIM-Bangalore.

“We have similar engagements with other institutes as well. Our target is to make all our people AI ready and we want them to spend the majority of their time on building AI capabilities,’‘ Ms. Gangadharan stated.

Recently concluded SAP TechED 2023, the tech firm’s annual event that brought together developers, practitioners, enterprise architects, IT leaders and global tech media, showcased some 53 purely India-developed Gen AI based solutions, meant for diverse industry applications.

