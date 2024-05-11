Gen AI adoption happening faster than PCs, smartphones: Oracle

Adoption of Generative AI (Gen AI) is happening at a faster pace than smartphones or PCs, said Oracle, a tech firm based in Austin.

“’If one compares the first four years of many recent technologies, it is evident that adoption of Gen AI is happening at a faster pace than smartphones or PCs,” said Chris Chelliah, senior vice president, Technology and Customer Strategy, Oracle, Japan & Apac. According to him, Gen AI is at the forefront of many conversations of enterprises globally and has also changed the way Oracle had developed its new products.

“’Today, not only is Oracle Generative AI supporting customers, it is also changing how Oracle itself develops new products,’‘ he said.

It was more than three years ago that Oracle introduced AI for enterprises. “It thought through how an enterprise’s business processes could be enhanced with generative AI and how it could help solve customers’ real world business problems,” Mr. Chelliah said. More recently, Oracle has been building up to its new AI era for months, through partnerships and by adding AI/ML capabilities into its tech stack.

According to Saravanan Palanivel, Vice President, Cloud Engineering, Oracle India, AI’s capability is growing rapidly as it is “getting better and faster.”

For instance, it took over a decade for AI’s handwriting recognition to be as good as the average human, but the learning curve for AI models to reach human parity for reading comprehension and language understanding has gotten significantly steeper.

“For speech recognition it took 17 years, handwriting recognition 14 years, image recognition 6 years, reading comprehension 2 years… to reach human parity,” Mr. Palanivel said. With such advances in adoption and capability comes a huge influx of investment, which means AI will experience nearly 40% annual growth through the rest of this decade, with an expectation that AI will contribute a net increase of nearly $16 trillion to the global GDP between now and 2030, he added.

