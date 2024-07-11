Gemini Edibles and Fats enters TN via Be-Rite brand

Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd. (GEF), the leading sunflower oil company, has announced its foray into Tamil Nadu with a new brand, Be-Rite, with an aim to capture 10-15% market share in the next five years.

“It was a conscious decision to give a new brand name for our product in Tamil Nadu, instead of the existing brand Freedom. It was a market-driven decision,” the company Senior Vie President Sales & Marketing P. Chandra Sekhara Reddy told the media.

According to him, GEF entry into Tamil Nadu market will act as a catalyst to grow further its market share. Initially, GEF products will be available in Chennai, followed by Madurai and Coimbatore in the next three to four months and later in other parts of the State.

Asserting that they command more than 70% market share in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and 40% in Telangana, he said that they are progressing well in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. They will be entering Kerala and Maharashtra soon.

GEF has production facilities in Krishnapatnam, Kakinada and Cuttack. It is planning to put up multi-production centre in Hyderabad for which land has been acquired. The physical possession of it will take two months and civil works will commence in 4-6 months, he said.