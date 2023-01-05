Gem and jewellery council names new leadership team

January 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the national apex body of the gems and jewellery industry has announced the appointment of Saiyam Mehra as Chairman and Rajesh Rokde as Vice Chairman for a period of two years (2023-24). The list of other newly elected directors of GJC has been uploaded on the council’s website. “We shall try to follow up with the government on all our industry issues lying pending and liaison with them to make things suitable for us to work under,” said Mr. Mehra. “We will make our best efforts to bring the entire industry on one platform to discuss various policy matters,” he added.

“GJC is constantly creating newer and better platforms for the industry and my focus will be on connecting with the maximum number of people creating and creating a synergy for the development of our industry,” said Mr. Rokde.

GJC said that the entire e-voting process was conducted by an authorised independent person (Chief Election Authority), and the voting platform was created by a digital agency, both appointed by it.