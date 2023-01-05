ADVERTISEMENT

Gem and jewellery council names new leadership team

January 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the national apex body of the gems and jewellery industry has announced the appointment of Saiyam Mehra as Chairman and Rajesh Rokde as Vice Chairman for a period of two years (2023-24).  The list of other newly elected directors of GJC has been uploaded on the council’s website. “We shall try to follow up with the government on all our industry issues lying pending and liaison with them to make things suitable for us to work under,” said Mr. Mehra. “We will make our best efforts to bring the entire industry on one platform to discuss various policy matters,” he added.

“GJC is constantly creating newer and better platforms for the industry and my focus will be on connecting with the maximum number of people creating and creating a synergy for the development of our industry,” said Mr. Rokde.

GJC said that the entire e-voting process was conducted by an authorised independent person (Chief Election Authority), and the voting platform was created by a digital agency, both appointed by it. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US