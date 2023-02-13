GE to offer digital solutions for gas turbines for Indian Navy’s new IAC-1 Vikrant

February 13, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

GE’s India subsidiary has entered in to contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited to provide a comprehensive digital solutions package to enhance the capabilities of the LM2500 marine gas turbines that power the Indian Navy’s IAC-1 Vikrant, which was commissioned in August 2022.

“GE Marine gas turbines are commonly associated with operational excellence and best-in-class reliability. With this innovative digital solution offering, which is being managed by our subsidiary GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd, GE continues to demonstrate its advanced technologies and commitment to technology programmes in India,” said Steve Rogers, Director of Marketing and Business Development, GE Marine.

According to GE, the digital solutions suite would include GE’s SmartSignal solution, which would provide the Navy with early indications of equipment conditions that could cause engine damage and lead to unplanned losses.

“These early indications can help the Navy be more effective while reducing operational risk. With GE’s proprietary predictive analytics technology that is built into the shore-based “digital twin” of Vikrant’s gas turbine engine, the Navy will be able to move toward a truly predictive mode of operation as it relates to its gas turbine propulsion,’‘ the company further said.

With a GE gas turbine, navies have worldwide support whether onshore or at sea, and interoperability benefits with other allied ships, as per GE’s statement.

GE has delivered gas turbines onboard 633 naval ships worldwide and provides 95% of the commissioned propulsion gas turbines in the United States Navy fleet.

“With GE’s split casing compressor and power turbine design, in-situ maintenance is allowed, often making a gas turbine removal unnecessary; navies save millions of dollars a year and weeks/months of ship unavailability,’‘ claimed the company.