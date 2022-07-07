GE Healthcare unveils first 5G Innovation Lab in India

PTI July 07, 2022 20:07 IST

GE Healthcare on Thursday announced the unveiling of its 5G Innovation Lab in India, the first for the company across the globe. With the advantage of massive bandwidth, high data speeds, low latency and highly reliable connectivity, 5G has the potential to disrupt the patient care continuum, transforming diagnosis, therapy, and prognosis, the company said.

“The 5G Innovation Lab is designed to position GE Healthcare at the forefront of these ground-breaking advances in patient care, including potentially bringing cutting-edge technology to rural and suburban regions,” the company said in a statement.

Situated at the John F. Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) Bengaluru, GE Healthcare’s largest R&D centre outside of the USA, the lab will serve as a testbed to develop future-ready products and solutions, turning a new corner in innovation, it said.

It houses state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a private 5G network for testing and development. It provides expertise as well as a platform for a collaborative ecosystem for academia, the healthcare industry, and start-ups, facilitating exploration and enabling validation and qualification of 5G-enabled 'Precision Healthcare' use cases, the statement said.

5G in Healthcare was valued at an estimated $215 million in 2021 and projected to reach $3,667 million by 2026. 5G could act as a key catalyst for transforming the patient experience by enabling rapid collection and transmission of large data files and real-time, high-definition video, which can support quicker analytical insights and streamline clinical decision-making, according to the company.

“India is an important market for us globally and it is indeed the right time to venture into 5G, which will open a realm of exciting opportunities, driving the next wave of growth in healthcare,” said Jan Makela, president & CEO, Imaging at GE Healthcare.

The GE Healthcare 5G Innovation Lab will serve as a conduit for the interplay of exponential technologies like AI/ML, IoT, Big Data, Edge Computing and Cybersecurity, the statement added.