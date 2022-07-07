GE Healthcare opens its first 5G Innovation Lab in India

The lab will serve as a conduit for the interplay of exponential technologies such as AI, IoT and cybersecurity

Bengaluru

GE Healthcare, a global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, announced the unveiling of its 5G Innovation Lab in India, the first for GE Healthcare across the globe.

With the advantage of massive bandwidth, high data speeds, low latency, and highly reliable connectivity, 5G has the potential to disrupt the patient care continuum, transforming diagnosis, therapy, and prognosis, GE Healthcare said.

The 5G Innovation Lab was designed to position GE Healthcare at the forefront of these ground-breaking advances in patient care, including potentially bringing cutting-edge technology to rural and suburban regions, it further said.

Situated at the John F. Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) Bengaluru, GE Healthcare’s largest R&D centre outside of the USA, the lab would serve as a testbed to develop future-ready products and solutions, turning a new corner in innovation. It has a private 5G network for testing and development. It would also provide expertise as well as an exploration platform for a collaborative ecosystem that comprises academia, the healthcare industry and start-ups.

The lab would serve as a conduit for the interplay of exponential technologies like AI, ML, IoT, Big Data, Edge Computing and cybersecurity, the company said.

5G in Healthcare was valued at an estimated $215 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,667 million by 2026, GE Healthcare said.