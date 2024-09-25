‘GE Aerospace’s GEnx commercial aviation engine crosses 2 million flight hours in South Asia; India accounts for 90%’

GE Aerospace on Wednesday said its GEnx commercial aviation engine family achieved a milestone of two million flight hours with South Asian airlines, with India contributing 90% (lead by Air India and Vistara) and the remaining 10% share coming from Biman, a Bangladeshi airline.

“The GEnx engine has been instrumental in supporting South Asia’s aviation growth. This milestone is a testament to its engineering excellence and technology maturity,” said Mahendra Nair, Group Vice President for Commercial Programme at GE Aerospace, in a statement.

Vikram Rai, South Asia Chief Executive Officer, GE Aerospace said, GEs has been having long relationships with South Asian airlines, including Air India, as it was planning expansion with 20 new wide-body aircraft that would be powered by 40 GEnx engines.

According to GE, the GEnx engine, a preferred choice for airlines, including Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the 747-8, showcases a leap forward in propulsion technology. The engine’s superior performance contributes to reduced operating costs and a lower carbon footprint, aligning with the global aviation industry’s sustainability goals by making it 15% more fuel-efficient and emitting up to 15% less CO2 than its predecessor, the CF6 engine, the company claimed.

