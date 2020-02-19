GDPR compliance will give us an additional edge: VFS Global

Bengaluru

19 February 2020 22:36 IST

Zubin Karkaria-promoted VFS Global, a visa services outsourcing and technology firm that serves 65 sovereign governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, said data privacy and protection were of paramount importance for the company and its compliance to GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) has further highlighted its commitment towards security for customer data.

As per Pranav Sinha, VFS Global, India, regional head, applicant’s personal data is collected at the visa application centre and directly transmitted to the receiving client mission, without retaining any data.

“Once transmitted, the data is purged from the sending system. No copies of applicant’s data are made either digitally or physically. We comply with the EU-mandated GDPR in our countries of operation. These include multi-level safeguards not just in physical infrastructure, but also in our virtual systems as well,’’ Mr. Sinha said.

On combating fraud, the company said its citizen awareness and fraud caution services have brought down the number of fraudulent messages/spams received by individual customers/travellers by half in 2019 compared to previous year.

In some cases, scamsters pose as fake employers or immigration agents offering jobs or immigration, falsely claiming to be from VFS Global. Using a fake ‘email ID’, they impersonate heads or key departments of the company and send fabricated job offer letters and official-looking documentation via email. Often such emails are sent from an ID very similar to VFS Global’s official websites and emails addresses.

“To counter this, we have been sending caution messages, at multiple touch points, to warn applicants against fraudulent entities. As a result, in 2019, VFS Global-related fraud mails were down by 50% as against 32% in the previous year,’’ he said.

VFS Global currently claims a market share of 55% of the total outsourced visa preparatory services globally.