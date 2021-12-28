GDP to grow 9% in FY22 and FY23: ICRA

‘Net loss to economy from pandemic estimated at ₹39.3 trillion during 2021-23’

The Indian economy is expected to maintain real GDP growth of 9% both in FY22 and in FY23, amid the uncertainty triggered by the Omicron variant of the Covid-19-causing virus, ICRA said in a report.

It said that available data for the third quarter of the current fiscal did not offer convincing evidence that the Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee’s criteria of durable and sustainable growth recovery had been met, to confirm a change in the policy stance to ‘neutral’ when the panel meets next in February 2022.

“The data for October-November 2021 does not point to a broad-basing of the growth recovery in India,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. “After the higher-than-expected net cash outgo sought under the second supplementary demand for grants, the pace of actual government spending is likely to determine whether the pace of GDP growth meaningfully exceeds 6.0-6.5% in Q3 FY22,” she added.

Similar to the trend seen in the second quarter, volumes for seven of the 13 high-frequency indicators rose above their pre-Covid levels in October-November 2021. However, volumes for the remaining six contracted in the period relative to October-November 2019, suggesting that the recovery was yet to be broad-based, she added.

Fresh restrictions being introduced by several States to curb the spread of COVID-19 may temporarily interrupt economic recovery, especially in the contact-intensive sectors in the fourth quarter ending March 31, Ms. Nayar said.

There is a ‘clear K-shaped divergence amongst the formal and informal parts of the economy’ with the large gaining at the cost of the small, she added.

“The expansion in FY23 is expected to be more meaningful and tangible than the base effect-led rise in FY22. Based on our assumptions of GDP growth if the COVID-19 pandemic had not emerged vs. the actual shrinkage that occurred in FY21 and the expected recovery in the next two years, the net loss to the Indian economy from the pandemic during FY2021-23 is estimated at ₹39.3 trillion, in real terms,” she added.