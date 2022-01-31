GDP slide in FY21 was lower than estimated

The contraction in India’s economy during the pandemic-hit year FY21, was less than estimated earlier, as per revised data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. Real GDP declined 6.6% in FY21, compared with a 7.3% contraction estimated previously, while the Gross Value Added (GVA) dropped 4.8% as opposed to a 6.2% fall indicated earlier.

The NSO, however, also revised downwards real GDP growth for FY20 to 3.7% from 4% estimated earlier. Thus, a part of the revisions in FY21 data were triggered by the base effect, while the NSO attributed the revisions to the use of more detailed industry information.

The FY21 growth rates ‘may well undergo additional changes once the data from the Annual Survey of Industries as well as other sources becomes available’, said ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar.