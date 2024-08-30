ADVERTISEMENT

GDP growth slows to 15-month low of 6.7% in April-June

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST - New Delhi

India, however, remained the fastest-growing major economy, as China posted a 4.7% growth in April-June 2024.

PTI

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the agriculture sector gross value added (GVA) growth decelerated to 2% from 3.7% in the April-June quarter of 2023-24. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's economic growth slowed to a 15-month low of 6.7% in April-June 2024-25, mainly due to poor performance of the agriculture and services sectors, government data showed on Friday (August 30, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 8.2% in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.

India, however, remained the fastest-growing major economy, as China posted a 4.7% growth in April-June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous low of 6.2% was recorded in the January-March quarter of 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Key infra sectors' growth slows down to 6.1% in July

"India’s GDP growth expectedly slowed down in Q1 FY2025 relative to Q4 FY2024 (to a five-quarter low of 6.7% from 7.8%), even as the GVA growth surprisingly accelerated between these quarters (to 6.8% from 6.3%). This divergent trend was led by the normalisation of the growth in net indirect taxes, and the slowdown in the GDP growth is not a cause for alarm, in our view," said Icra Chief Economist, Head, research & outreach, Aditi Nayar said.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the agriculture sector gross value added (GVA) growth decelerated to 2% from 3.7% in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion in 'financial, real estate and professional services' GVA too slowed to 7.1% from 12.6% in the year-ago quarter.

However, the GVA in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 7% in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 5% a year ago.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q1 of 2024-25 is estimated at ₹43.64 lakh crore against Rs 40.91 lakh crore in Q1 of 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 6.7%," NSO said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further stated that nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in Q1 of 2024-25 is estimated at ₹77.31 lakh crore against ₹70.50 lakh crore in Q1 of 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.7%

As per the data, the output (GVA) in the 'mining and quarrying' accelerated to 7.2% in the first quarter from 7% a year ago.

Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services grew by 10.4% from 3.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction segment also grew by 10.5% from 8.6% a year ago.

Trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting slowed to 5.7% from 9.7% a year ago.

Public Administration, defence and other services grew 9.5%t, up from 8.3% a year ago.

Real GVA (Gross Value Added) in Q1 of 2024-25 is estimated at ₹40.73 lakh crore against ₹38.12 lakh crore in Q1 of 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 6.8% compared to 8.3% in the year-ago period.

Nominal GVA in Q1 of 2024-25 is estimated at ₹70.25 lakh crore compared to ₹63.96 lakh crore in Q1 of 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.8% over 8.2% a year ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US