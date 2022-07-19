GCPL unveils Godrej Magic Bodywash

July 19, 2022 21:09 IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has unveiled Godrej Magic Bodywash, a ready-to-mix bodywash at ₹45 a pack to encourage reuse and reduce wastage.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the product. “Godrej Magic Bodywash, with its ready-to-mix format, is a solution to environmental concerns as well as consumer challenges,” the company said.

The company has pledged ₹100 crore to be spent over the next 3 years towards mass awareness initiatives endorsing the message of environment-conscious lifestyle along with social initiatives.

“Godrej Magic Bodywash requires just 16% of the plastic in packaging and only 19% of the energy to manufacture as compared to a regular body wash, and just 10% of the total energy required to make a soap bar. Since the gel-based sachets are small and light, more sachets can be transported in every truck, leading to 44% lesser diesel consumption resulting in 44% lower carbon emissions as compared to transporting a regular bodywash,” the company said.

Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO, GCPL, said, “Our Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash introduced in 2018 is a great example of how we have reduced plastic, water usage, and transportation costs. With the new Godrej Magic Bodywash at just ₹45, we are offering consumers bodywash as reasonable as a soap.”

“All this, while ensuring it is pocket-friendly and friendly for mother earth. We roped in Shah Rukh Khan for this product to ensure we create awareness around plastic, carbon footprint, and upgrade bathing experience of soap users,” he added.