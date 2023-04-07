GCPL to invest ₹100 crore in Early Spring consumer fund

April 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) said it will invest ₹100 crore in Early Spring, a new ₹300-crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring) to fund and back founders who are building consumer brands for tomorrow.

GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

The Early Spring Fund will be investing ₹5 crore to ₹20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage. Spring is led by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta.

Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL said, “We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India.”