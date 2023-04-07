ADVERTISEMENT

GCPL to invest ₹100 crore in Early Spring consumer fund

April 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) said it will invest ₹100 crore in Early Spring, a new ₹300-crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring) to fund and back founders who are building consumer brands for tomorrow. 

GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

The Early Spring Fund will be investing ₹5 crore to ₹20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage. Spring is led by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL said, “We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US