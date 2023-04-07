HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCPL to invest ₹100 crore in Early Spring consumer fund

April 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) said it will invest ₹100 crore in Early Spring, a new ₹300-crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring) to fund and back founders who are building consumer brands for tomorrow. 

GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

The Early Spring Fund will be investing ₹5 crore to ₹20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage. Spring is led by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta.

Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL said, “We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India.” 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.