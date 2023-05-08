GAVL arm unveils umbrella brand PYNA

May 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Godrej Agrovet Limited’s (GAVL) Crop Protection Business has announced the introduction of PYNA, an umbrella brand for sustainable cotton production.

GAVL said it would be selling three of its cotton weed management products Hitweed, Hitweed Maxx, and Maxxcott under PYNA brand.

Since the cotton crops grow at a slow pace during the early stages and due to wider spacing between the crops, weeds impact the cotton yield up to 45-50%, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With PYNA brands providing a broad window of weed management options from seed sowing to active flowering stage of crop stage, farmers can now get longer duration of weed-free crop, it said.

“PYNA brands minimises the crop-weed competition and helps to establish the cotton crop in the early stages, which directly has a positive impact on the yield,” GAVL said.

GAVL also announced that it would be extending PYNA brand logo to co-marketers like Bayer CropScience, Rallis India, Dhanuka Agritech, PI Industries and Indofil Industries that are promoting and helping farmers grow cotton sustainably.

Rajavelu N.K., CEO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL said, “Globally, India has largest area under cotton cultivation. However, with only 10% of total cotton acreage area treated properly, it has not only impacted the productivity but also farmers profitability.”

“Hence to enable sustainable cotton production, we are happy to bring our 3-marquee offerings under PYNA brand,” he added.