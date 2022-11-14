Gaurav Dwivedi appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

November 14, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A 1995-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Gaurav Dwivedi will have a five-year tenure from the date he assumes charge

PTI

Prasar Bharti office | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi was on Monday appointed the Chief Executive Officer of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

A 1995-batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Mr. Dwivedi will have a five-year tenure from the date he assumes charge.

Earlier, Mr. Dwivedi was the Chief Executive Officer of MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of the government.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati was the CEO of Prasar Bharati from 2017 to 2022.

After Mr. Vempati completed his five-year tenure, Director General of Doordarshan Mayank Agrawal was given the additional charge of CEO Prasar Bharati in June this year.

