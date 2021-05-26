Garware Polyester changes name

Mumbai

26 May 2021 23:02 IST

Garware Polyester Ltd has changed its corporate brand name to Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. (GHFL). The name change has been updated on BSE,it said in a statement. The company is into manufacture of sun control films and recently introduced its automotive paint protection films. “The new identity and name is a reflection of our commitment and focus to grow in different product categories and geographies,” said the company’s CMD S.B. Garware.

