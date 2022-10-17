Garuda Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems sign MoU

Garuda Aerospace said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems to integrate its Made-in-India drones with the latter’s advanced Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) software solutions for defence and commercial applications.

The companies would work closely to build a strong data processing capability and develop joint algorithms which would cater to a wide range of drones and various drone-based service applications in sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, large scale mapping and industrial inspection, said Garuda Aerospace.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “This partnership will give Garuda Aerospace a strong competitive edge to cement market dominance in several sectors.”

“We have built a tremendous order book with immense credibility to deliver drones to various sectors and this is why global corporations like Lockheed Martin have faith in us as worthy partners,” he added.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to support the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India. This will be a step forward in bringing world class drone software solutions to diverse market segments in India and creating high tech job opportunities,” said Michael Baker, general manager, Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems.