Garuda Aerospace bags medium-class RPTO authorisation from DGCA

January 04, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, at a press conference in Chennai on Wednesday ( December 28, 2022) Photo : Bijoy Ghosh To go with Narayanan's report

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, at a press conference in Chennai on Wednesday ( December 28, 2022) Photo : Bijoy Ghosh To go with Narayanan's report | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Drone company Garuda Aerospace said it had received authorisation for a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for medium-class drones. 

“This authorisation from DGCA positions Garuda Aerospace as the first and only drone company in India to have a dual certification for training and manufacturing of small and medium class drones,” the company said in a statement.

“The combined authorisation for manufacturing and pilot training for small and medium size drones enables the company to accelerate its training and manufacturing capabilities, thus supporting its efforts in the adoption of drones and allied technology,” it added.

The company said its range of small and medium drones are designed for diverse applications.

While small drones are ideal for surveillance and monitoring, photography, medium-class drones have applications spanning agricultural mapping, spraying, infrastructure inspection, delivery and load carrying services, emergency response among others.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said, “This dual certification by DGCA is a testament to our efforts and the vision we have for our company and our country. We firmly believe that drones have the power to support and transform numerous sectors.” 

“While the benefits of drones and drone technology are being realised gradually, these certifications from DGCA and the support and confidence from the government are paving the way for the steadfast adoption of drones in India. We are confident that these combined efforts will position India as a hub in the global market,” he added.

