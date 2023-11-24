ADVERTISEMENT

Gartner recognises Prodapt as a Large Telecom-Native Regional provider

November 24, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City-based Prodapt, a global provider of IT and engineering services, has been recognised by Gartner as a Large Telecom-Native Regional IT service provider across North America, Europe and Latin America.

Categorisation as Telecom-Native is based on high domain relevance to serve Communications Service Providers (CSPs), the company said in a statement.

“Telecom players want to transform internally to meet consumer and enterprise demand for reliable digital services but challenges with complex systems, inorganic growth and disparate operations impede transformation,” said Prodapt CEO Harsha Kumar.

“The need for a Telecom-Native, 360-degree partner to drive holistic outcomes across IT, digital, operations, network, and data is paramount. We believe this recognition by Gartner reaffirms Prodapt’s proven expertise in delivering these for telcos,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prodapt’s clients include the largest global CSPs, hyperscalers, network equipment providers and technology enterprises including social media, search platforms, and digital-native companies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US