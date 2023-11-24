Gartner recognises Prodapt as a Large Telecom-Native Regional provider

November 24, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based Prodapt, a global provider of IT and engineering services, has been recognised by Gartner as a Large Telecom-Native Regional IT service provider across North America, Europe and Latin America.

Categorisation as Telecom-Native is based on high domain relevance to serve Communications Service Providers (CSPs), the company said in a statement.

“Telecom players want to transform internally to meet consumer and enterprise demand for reliable digital services but challenges with complex systems, inorganic growth and disparate operations impede transformation,” said Prodapt CEO Harsha Kumar.

“The need for a Telecom-Native, 360-degree partner to drive holistic outcomes across IT, digital, operations, network, and data is paramount. We believe this recognition by Gartner reaffirms Prodapt’s proven expertise in delivering these for telcos,” he said.

Prodapt’s clients include the largest global CSPs, hyperscalers, network equipment providers and technology enterprises including social media, search platforms, and digital-native companies.

