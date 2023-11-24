HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gartner recognises Prodapt as a Large Telecom-Native Regional provider

November 24, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City-based Prodapt, a global provider of IT and engineering services, has been recognised by Gartner as a Large Telecom-Native Regional IT service provider across North America, Europe and Latin America.

Categorisation as Telecom-Native is based on high domain relevance to serve Communications Service Providers (CSPs), the company said in a statement.

“Telecom players want to transform internally to meet consumer and enterprise demand for reliable digital services but challenges with complex systems, inorganic growth and disparate operations impede transformation,” said Prodapt CEO Harsha Kumar.

“The need for a Telecom-Native, 360-degree partner to drive holistic outcomes across IT, digital, operations, network, and data is paramount. We believe this recognition by Gartner reaffirms Prodapt’s proven expertise in delivering these for telcos,” he said.

Prodapt’s clients include the largest global CSPs, hyperscalers, network equipment providers and technology enterprises including social media, search platforms, and digital-native companies.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.