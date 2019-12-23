Garment manufacturers ask Centre to frame new textile policy

Garment Manufacturers from Solapur, a leading garment and uniform manufacturing hub, have asked the Union government to frame a new textile policy that will help in building India as garment sourcing hub for the whole world.

“The new textile policy must promote entrepreneurship in garment manufacturing sector. For this new units should be provided with loans of up to ₹2 crore with interest-free provision for the first three years and subsequent three years with a subsidised interest rate of 4% per annum. This will make the new units competitive,” the association has said in a memorandum to the Union government.

It was handed over to Ajit Chavan, Additional Commissioner, Textiles Ministry, Government of India.

“To encourage employment of unskilled labour in garment industry an “on job training incentive scheme” must be introduced wherein an incentive of ₹3,500 per labour per month is provided for a period of initial six months,” the memorandum said.

It added provision should be made for a single window clearance system for setting up garment/ textile units and a single nodal officer must make sure that all the licenses and permission are be given within 15 days from the date of application.

“Government grants should be provided to garment manufacturers’ associations that are working for the development of the garment industry promoting garments in the international markets. Past track record should be the consideration while providing the support,” the memorandum said.

It said Solapur must be declared as India’s Uniform Manufacturing Zone which would make Solapur as one of the world’s first cities to have unique uniform sourcing hub.

“This will help government earn foreign exchange in the form of exports and also ensure employment opportunities for millions of local people,” it added.

Currently, Solapur supplies uniforms worth ₹1,200 crore from over 1,000 manufacturing units in the city, employing over 60,000 skilled workers. With plans to scale up the business across the State, the association expects that uniform manufacturing would grow to a ₹25,000 crore business by 2024.

“Solapur is set to become a major textiles hub for providing uniforms for the armed forces and police personnel in the country,” said Subhash Deshmukh. former Minister, Textiles, Maharashtra.

“Our move is to give an equal opportunity to all stakeholders from the textiles industry to become a part of the growth story. All types of uniforms – be it school, industrial, hospital, work wear or hotel staff wear – will be available under one roof” said Nilesh Shah, director, Solapur Garment Manufacturers Association (SGMA)