Garden Reach Shipbuilders bags contact to build 4 commercial vessels for German firm

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd. said it had signed an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG Germany, for the construction and delivery of four multi-purpose vessels of 7,500 DWT each with an option of building another four ships in the near future.

The vessels will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide, with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. Each of them can carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo, said GRSE, a ship building and repairing company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

The vessels will have a single cargo hold, each to accommodate bulk, general and project cargoes. Containers will be carried on hatch covers. The ships will carry multiple large windmill blades on deck, the company said.

The company has been exporting warships since a decade. In 2014, the CGS Barracuda, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, built by GRSE, was exported to Mauritius. This was the first warship to be exported by India.

In 2021, it exported a Fast Patrol Vessel PS Zoroaster to Seychelles. The ship returned to GRSE earlier this year for a refit that has been completed.

The shipyard is also currently working on six patrol boats and a TSH dredger for the Government of Bangladesh. In 2023, the company delivered MV Ma Lisha, a passenger-cum-cargo ocean-going ferry to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. It is the largest and most advanced ferry in that country now, the company said.