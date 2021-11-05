Ganesha Ecosphere inks pact with Applied DNA Sciences on PET recycling certification

COIMBATORE

05 November 2021 21:35 IST

Ganesha Ecosphere, a PET bottle recycled fibre producing company with three production facilities, has signed an agreement with Applied DNA Sciences to deploy “CertainT” platform to trace and certify that its fibres are from PET recycling.

This will give a confirmation of raw material authenticity at all stages of the textile value chain to the customers of Ganesha Ecosphere.

“Traceability will add authenticity and credibility to the entire textile supply chain. With Applied DNA and CertainT, our customers can now trust in the original tagged synthetic fibre and verify product-related sustainability claims,” said B.P. Sultania, Joint President of Ganesha Ecosphere, in a press release.

