Ganesh Mani named president and chief of operations, Ashok Leyland
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced the appointment of Ganesh Mani as president and chief of operations.
Mr. Mani would head the entire operations that include manufacturing, sourcing and supply chain, the company said in a statement.
Prior to this appointment, Mr. Mani had served as director operations of Hyundai Motor India.
He has seven patents/copyrights to his credit for special manufacturing processes. Currently, he is the vice chairman – CII Chennai Zone.
