Gandhi and Narayan in Yes Bank board

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed R. Gandhi and Ananth Narayan on the reconstructed board of private sector lender Yes Bank as additional directors.

Mr. Gandhi is a former RBI Deputy Governor. He was in the earlier board that was superseded by the banking regulator after a moratorium was imposed on the lender earlier this month.

Ananth Narayan is an associate professor, S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.

He was earlier with Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Citibank.

Both of them have been appointed for a period of two years from March 26, when the new board would take charge.

State Bank of India, the largest shareholder of the bank, has appointed two of its deputy managing directors on the board of Yes Bank — Partha Pratim Sengupta and J. Swaminathan.

Prashant Kumar, who was the deputy managing director of SBI, and currently the RBI-appointed administrator, will take over as the MD and CEO of the bank.

Sunil Mehta, former non-executive chairman of Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of Yes Bank.

The other two board members are Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda.