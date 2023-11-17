ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO price band fixed at ₹160-₹ 169

November 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd., which provides white oil to Unilever and P&G to name a few, said its ₹500-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on November 22 in the price band of ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share. The offer will close on November 24. 

The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹302 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to 11,756,910 equity shares by the selling shareholders amounting up to ₹298 crore. 

The company intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for investment in its unit Texol Lubritech, UAE by way of a loan for financing the repayment/pre-payment of a loan facility availed by Texol from the Bank of Baroda; capital expenditure through purchase of equipment and civil work required for expansion in capacity of automotive oil at the Silvassa Plant; funding working capital requirement and for general corporate purposes said director Aslesh Parekh. 

