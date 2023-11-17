HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO price band fixed at ₹160-₹ 169

November 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd., which provides white oil to Unilever and P&G to name a few, said its ₹500-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on November 22 in the price band of ₹160 to ₹169 per equity share. The offer will close on November 24. 

The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹302 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to 11,756,910 equity shares by the selling shareholders amounting up to ₹298 crore. 

The company intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for investment in its unit Texol Lubritech, UAE by way of a loan for financing the repayment/pre-payment of a loan facility availed by Texol from the Bank of Baroda; capital expenditure through purchase of equipment and civil work required for expansion in capacity of automotive oil at the Silvassa Plant; funding working capital requirement and for general corporate purposes said director Aslesh Parekh. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.