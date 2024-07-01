ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhar Oil Refinery arm Texol Lubritech FZC bags major contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Published - July 01, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Texol Lubritech FZC, a foreign material subsidiary of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., has announced that it has received a significant order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, (ADNOC) PJSC, UAE. Under this contract, Texol Lubritech FZC will manufacture, package, label, and supply products to ADNOC Distribution on a contractual basis.  Founded in 1971, ADNOC is a leading diversified energy group, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Government. The contract, which will run for three years – 2024, 2025, and 2026 – forecasts estimated annual value of $45 million, equivalent to approximately &375 crore. Parekh, Promoter and Joint Managing Director, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd. said, “This agreement highlights our capability to deliver high-quality products and services on a large scale. We are confident that our partnership with ADNOC will strengthen our presence in the Middle East and pave the way for future growth and collaboration.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US