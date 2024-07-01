GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gandhar Oil Refinery arm Texol Lubritech FZC bags major contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Published - July 01, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Texol Lubritech FZC, a foreign material subsidiary of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., has announced that it has received a significant order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, (ADNOC) PJSC, UAE. Under this contract, Texol Lubritech FZC will manufacture, package, label, and supply products to ADNOC Distribution on a contractual basis.  Founded in 1971, ADNOC is a leading diversified energy group, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Government. The contract, which will run for three years – 2024, 2025, and 2026 – forecasts estimated annual value of $45 million, equivalent to approximately &375 crore. Parekh, Promoter and Joint Managing Director, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd. said, “This agreement highlights our capability to deliver high-quality products and services on a large scale. We are confident that our partnership with ADNOC will strengthen our presence in the Middle East and pave the way for future growth and collaboration.”

