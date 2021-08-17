Business

Gaming platform Zupee raises $30 million

Gaming platform Zupee on Tuesday said it had closed Series B funding of $30 million at a valuation of more than $500 million. The funding round was co-led by Silicon Valley-based WestCap Group and Tomales Bay Capital, along with participation from Matrix Partners India & Orios Venture Partners.

The company has so far raised $49 million and has an existing user base of over 10 million users. “This new round of funding will be used to enable scaling efforts through expanded product portfolio, deepening market reach and hiring global talent,” Zupee said.


