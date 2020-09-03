Business

Gaming platform WinZo raises $18 million

Vernacular language online gaming platform WinZO on Thursday said it has raised $18 million in Series B funding round, led by Singapore-based Makers Fund and New York-based Courtside Ventures.

“Both funds are making their first-ever investment in India through WinZO,” the company said in a statement. It added that Kalaari Capital, which first invested in WinZO in 2018 and led the company's Series A roud in 2019, also participated in the round, along with Revant Bhate, FinAdvantage, Indigo Edge-exclusive advisor to WinZO and co-founders Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore.

Sep 3, 2020

