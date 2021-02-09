Gaming platform Nazara raises ₹100 crore

Nazara Technologies Ltd, a diversified gaming and sports media platform, has raised ₹100 crore from Instant Growth Ltd (IGL), an investment vehicle of North America-based limited partners (LPs) of Hornbill Orchid India Fund, to accelerate its growth.
Manish Agarwal, CEO, Nazara said “We welcome Hornbill Capital’s entry into the Indian gaming ecosystem with their investment. The leadership team of Hornbill Capital has been part of the growth story of many consumer internet companies and we look forward to leveraging their experience of working with some of the smartest tech entrepreneurs across the globe and having an inside view of blitz scaling of their portfolio companies in the last decade.”
Manoj Thakur, founder & managing partner, Hornbill Capital Advisers LLP, said, “We have been closely following Nazara’s journey over several years, as it evolved into a platform for gaming and gamified early learning. Through prudent capital allocation, we believe that the team at Nazara has demonstrated their ability to build a formidable presence in esports, gamified early learning and mobile gaming – some of the most exciting spaces in India over the next decade.”
