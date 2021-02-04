Gaming platform MPL raises $95 mn

eSports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Thursday said it has raised $95 million in Series D round led by Composite Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures, taking the company a step closer to becoming an unicorn with a valuation of $945 million.
Other investors who participated in this round of funding include Base Partners, RTP Global, SIG, Go-Ventures, Telstra Ventures, Founders Circle and Play Ventures. The total capital raised by MPL since its inception in 2018 now stands at $225.5 million, it said.
“As we grow our presence and expand, this fresh round of funds will help us focus on our core value propositions — a robust platform with the best features for gamers and onboarding the best eSports titles,” said said Sai Srinivas, co-founder, and CEO, MPL.
“The e-sports community in India is thriving, and we believe this is the perfect time to take Indian-made games to the world as well as help Indian gamers get recognised for their talent,”
The MPL gaming platform has over 60 million users in India and over 3.5 million users in Indonesia.
The company said that the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020 provided a fillip to an already-booming e-sports industry in India, and that MPL would use this fresh influx of funds to expand its e-sports portfolio and organise more e-sports tournaments nationally and internationally at scale.
“The funds will also be used to accelerate MPL’s international expansion this year,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath