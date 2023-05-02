ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gaming industry regulation, taxation policy need more calibration’

May 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

Sitharaman says once policy certainty arrives and taxation becomes more transparent and clear, it would be possible to attract foreign investors in sectors like gaming

The Hindu Bureau

The government is actively deliberating on the appropriate taxation and regulation regime for the gaming industry which “requires a lot more calibration”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, adding that foreign investments into the sector can be expected to materialise once the policy becomes clear. 

Speaking at an interaction with the Indian diaspora in South Korea amid her visit to Incheon for the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting, Ms. Sitharaman acknowledged that India still doesn’t have a coherent policy on gaming even as some States have come up with their own policies.   

“There’s a lot of discussion going on. The Centre is looking at it through the GST Council which has had a lot of discussion, because that is going to be an indirect tax. There was also a group of ministers appointed by the Council to look at what gaming is doing in the country, its employment potential, what is the consumption and so on,” the minister said. 

“But the taxing and regulating requires a lot more calibration and that’s where there is a lot of discussion going on at the ministers’ level. I think investors, in whichever sector they are, once the policy certainty arrives and the taxation becomes more transparent and clear, it would attract investors,” Ms. Sitharaman said in response to a query on India’s plans to attract gaming businesses from Korea and Japan. 

Noting that there was a lot of investment interest in India from Korean producers, Ms. Sitharaman said on the trade front, India has not been able to make significant forays into markets like Korea and Japan despite having free trade agreements. The terms of the pact with Japan were being reviewed, she said, even as she mooted the need for greater awareness for Indian firms to suitably exploit such trade deals. 

Later in the day, the minister met representatives of major Korean business conglomerates operating in the field of marine products processing and urged them to explore investment avenues in India, including the Mega Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu and the processing hubs across Andhra Pradesh’s 900 km coastline.  

