Gamers earned better in 2023, HP says

November 24, 2023

Almost half (45%) of more than 3,000 serious Indian gamers who participated in a survey said they earned between ₹6 lakh and ₹12 lakh per annum in 2023, much higher than what they had earned in the previous year, according to the findings of study by HP conducted across 15 cities.

Consequently, parents’ perspective on gaming had turned positive with 42% of the respondents (parents) approving of gaming as a hobby while 40% of parents who took part in the survey admitted that their perception of gaming had turned positive in the last few years.

“With India emerging as one of the top three PC gaming countries globally, we are committed to empowering and enabling gamers through constant innovation and cutting-edge tools,’‘ said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior VP and Managing Director, HP India.

According to the study, gaming is not limited to a specific demographic, as 75% of GenZ and 67% of Millennials are serious gamers. Some 58% of women respondents are identified as serious gamers, underlining the inclusive nature of gaming. Additionally, one in three gamers participates, either for monetary gains or recognition.

