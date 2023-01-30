ADVERTISEMENT

GAIL Q3 profit drops 90% on petrochemical, natural gas marketing woes

January 30, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Revenue from operations rose to ₹35,939.96 crore in October-December 2022 from ₹26,175.60 crore a year ago

PTI

State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd. on Monday reported a 90% drop in December quarter net profit after it suffered losses in petrochemical and natural gas marketing business.

Consolidated net profit of ₹397.59 crore in October-December 2022 is compared with ₹3,800.09 crore earning in the same period a year back, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

The nation's largest gas trading and transportation company booked ₹349 crore loss in petrochemical business after it had to cut run rate due to curtailment in supply of cheaper domestic gas.

Natural gas marketing division too incurred a loss while the pre-tax profitability of the core transmission business halved.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹35,939.96 crore in October-December 2022 from ₹26,175.60 crore a year ago.

