ADVERTISEMENT

GAIL net profit rose 10% in Q2 to ₹2,690 cr.

Published - November 05, 2024 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Natural gas transmission and marketing company GAIL India consolidated net profit increased 10% to ₹2,689.67 crore in the second quarter ended September as against ₹.2,442.18 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations stood at ₹33,981.33 crore (₹33,049.68 crore). Segment results showed an uptick in the key natural gas transmission to ₹1,402.81 crore (₹1,294.42 crore), while there was a decline in natural gas marketing at ₹1,253.64 crore (₹1,722.08 crore).

CMD Sandeep Kumar Gupta said the petrochemical segment clocked profit before tax of ₹157 crore as against loss of ₹42 crore in the first quarter ended June. The segment is expected to be reasonably profitable in 2024-25, he said.

On a standalone basis, GAIL reported net profit of ₹2,671.93 crore (₹2,404.89 crore) and revenue from operations of ₹32,930.72 crore (₹31,822.62 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A capital expenditure of ₹1,885 crore was incurred during the second quarter, mainly on pipelines and petrochemicals taking the cumulative capex in first half of the fiscal to ₹3,544 crore, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US