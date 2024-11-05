GAIL net profit rose 10% in Q2 to ₹2,690 cr.

Natural gas transmission and marketing company GAIL India consolidated net profit increased 10% to ₹2,689.67 crore in the second quarter ended September as against ₹.2,442.18 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹33,981.33 crore (₹33,049.68 crore). Segment results showed an uptick in the key natural gas transmission to ₹1,402.81 crore (₹1,294.42 crore), while there was a decline in natural gas marketing at ₹1,253.64 crore (₹1,722.08 crore).

CMD Sandeep Kumar Gupta said the petrochemical segment clocked profit before tax of ₹157 crore as against loss of ₹42 crore in the first quarter ended June. The segment is expected to be reasonably profitable in 2024-25, he said.

On a standalone basis, GAIL reported net profit of ₹2,671.93 crore (₹2,404.89 crore) and revenue from operations of ₹32,930.72 crore (₹31,822.62 crore).

A capital expenditure of ₹1,885 crore was incurred during the second quarter, mainly on pipelines and petrochemicals taking the cumulative capex in first half of the fiscal to ₹3,544 crore, the company said.