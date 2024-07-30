GAIL India Q1 net profit grows 93% to ₹2,724 crore

GAIL (India) Ltd. reported first quarter standalone net profit grew to ₹2,724 crore as against ₹1,412 crore in the year ago period, up 93%.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹33,692 crore as against ₹32,227 crore in the same period last year.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL in a statement said “The company has incurred a Capex of about ₹1,659 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs which is about 21% of annual target of ₹8,044 crore.”

“GAIL has advanced its Net Zero carbon target for scope-1 and scope-2 emissions to 2035 from earlier 2040,” he added.