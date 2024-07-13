GAIL Gas inks pact with Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development for PNG supply to employee quarters

GAIL Gas Limited (GGL) signed bulk domestic Piped Natural Gas Agreement with the Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bondel, for PNG supply to employee quarters and canteen on July 12, Friday, in Mangaluru.

BIRD Joint Director V S Balasubramanian and GAIL Gas Mangaluru Project Head B. Sai Sankar signed the agreement in the presence of NABARD officials Baidyanath Singh and P V Sreenivasa, GAIL Gas officials Dahrmendra Kuamar and others on the occasion of NABARD’s 43rd foundation day.

The pact enables GAIL Gas to connect all the 25 residential units in the employee quarters of the BIRD and the employee canteen with piped natural gas supply. BIRD is striving to make its campus smart with uninterrupted PNG supply, said a release from GAIL Gas.

The PNG supplier having license to supply piped natural gas to industries and households in Dakshina Kannada district has been signing agreements with government companies, PSUs, private companies, major industrial units, hotels and restaurants and other institutions in the region for PNG supply thereby helping reduction in carbon footprints.

In the next eight years, GAIL Gas proposes to connect 3.5 lakh households in the district with PNG. The initial phase will witness PNG connectivity in areas, including Surathkal, Mukka, Mulki, Kulai and Bondel, with plans for expansion into other residential regions. Further, it has plan to establish 100 CNG stations by 2030 across the district to strengthen the supply network of the green energy and will facilitate the district residents with refilling of the vehicles with CNG.