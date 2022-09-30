Gadkari unveils locally produced Mercedes-Benz luxury EV

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 30, 2022 21:07 IST

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday introduced the locally produced luxury electric vehicle EQS 580 4MATIC at an all-India ex-showroom price of ₹1.55 crore. An imported one costs ₹2.45 crore (ex-showroom).

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled the EV at the Mercedes-Benz India plant in Chakan, Pune.

India is the first market outside Germany to manufacture the EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS 580 4MATIC, which becomes India’s longest range EV, with a range of up to 677 km (WLTP)| 857 km (ARAI certified) can charge up to 300 km (WLTP) in 15 minutes at a fast-charging station, the company said.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The EQS 580 4MATIC is our first locally manufactured EV in India and will play a pivotal role in driving our ambitious EV plans for the market.”

“It is a perfect blend of technology, luxury and safety, pioneering numerous tech features for our customers. India is the first country outside Germany to manufacture the EQS 580 4MATIC, and this unique distinction underpins Mercedes-Benz India’s deep customer commitment and long-term vision for developing the luxury EV market here,” he added.

