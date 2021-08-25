Gadkari tells automakers to shift focus from diesel

‘Pollution by the fuel is hazardous’

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari urged automobile manufacturers to move away from production and sale of diesel engine vehicles, stating pollution from such vehicles was harmful.

“Protection of ecology and environment must be the way of business and way of life for all of us,” the Minister said, speaking at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM).

He added, “I appeal to the vehicle manufacturers to discourage the production and sale of diesel-engine vehicles. Diesel-based position is extremely hazardous to the environment and human health. Industry must promote alternative fuel technologies.”

He added the industry must swiftly shift to Indian technologies that allows use of import-substitute, cost-effective, indigenous and pollution-free fuel.

The Minister said the government is promoting the adoption of cleaner and greener alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-CNG, LND, electric and green hydrogen fuel-cell technology to reduce dependency on petrol and diesel.