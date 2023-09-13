HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Gadkari says no need to make six airbags mandatory in cars

September 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
A worker scans the barcode on an air bag inside a factory of air bag maker Rane TRW Steering System Ltd. at Singaperumal Koil in Tamil Nadu.

A worker scans the barcode on an air bag inside a factory of air bag maker Rane TRW Steering System Ltd. at Singaperumal Koil in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said there was no need to make it mandatory for carmakers to install six airbags in cars after the introduction of the new crash test rules.

India has the world’s deadliest roads and had planned to enforce the strict airbags requirement to improve safety and reduce fatalities.

Mr. Gadkari had said last year he would make it mandatory for all passenger cars to have a minimum of six airbags from October 1, 2023, a year later than originally planned because of opposition from some carmakers.

However, the proposal was not finalised and the Minister now sees no need to make it mandatory.

“Now people are cautious. Whatever models have six air bags, people may prefer to take that car. It’s up to the manufacturers and people to decide,” he said at an automotive conference in New Delhi.

Two airbags – one each for the driver and front passenger – are already mandatory. But the proposal for more airbags to be fitted had faced resistance, with Maruti Suzuki saying it could drive up prices and deter buyers.

The government last year estimated that the addition of four more airbags would cost no more than $75 per vehicle, but auto market data provider JATO Dynamics said it would raise costs by at least $231.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.