Gadkari bats for India-made uniforms

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 31, 2022 21:39 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said he would promote the uniforms made at Solapur, India in foreign countries to enable local manufacturers to bag export orders. 

He was speaking at a function organised by the Solapur Garments Manufacturers Association (SGMA). to announce the fifth edition of Uniform and Garments Manufacturers’ Fair 2022 which will be held in early December in Hyderabad.

“All the uniform garment manufacturers, uniform fabric manufacturers, and uniform accessories manufacturers will participate in the show. I don’t think there is any other platform parallel to this one available in the country. This would be the world’s largest platform,” the Minister said. 

“To ensure participation of stakeholders from various countries, I will write to their embassies for their active participation. All retailers who have been operating in the uniform sector and who want to enter into the field should visit the exhibition. It will help them in their future planning and progress,” he said.

He said the SGMA-promoted show had provided a boost to the uniform manufacturing industry, making Solapur a uniform hub.

The fair is expected to have trade visitors from more than 15 countries. About 200 uniform manufacturers with 4,000 fabric designs and over 20,000 uniform designs would participate.

“We are proud to organise the fair outside Maharashtra and are looking forward to large response from all sectors of the textiles industry from across India,” said Vijay Dakalia, director, SGMA.

