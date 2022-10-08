GACL plant will help cut India's imports of hydrazine hydrate by 60%: MD Swaroop

PM Modi to inaugurate plant on Monday

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. will start manufacturing hydrazine hydrate, a liquid industrial material, at its new plant in Gujarat, a company executive said on Saturday.

India imports almost all of its annual requirement of 17,000 tonnes of hydrazine hydrate, which is mainly used as a starting product in agrochemical, pharmaceutical, automotive and leisure industries. The GACL unit "will be the first large-scale factory of hydrazine hydrate and will cut down the nation's import of the chemical by 60%," Swaroop P., the company's managing director, told Reuters.

The new factory, which will produce 10,000 tonnes of hydrazine hydrate annually, cost $49 million. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The company produces hydrogen peroxide, technical and food grade phosphoric acid and caustic potash, among other chemicals.