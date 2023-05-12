G7 finance chiefs weigh paring supply chain reliance on China

May 12, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NIIGATA, Japan

Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies discussed the need to make global supply chains more resilient by reducing over-reliance on China, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

Japan, which is hosting a three-day G7 meeting to debate key global themes, has been leading fresh efforts to diversify supply chains away from China by building partnerships with low- and middle-income countries through investment and aid.

Countries such as Germany wanted to reduce its dependency on China, Mr. Lindner told a press conference. “Here, emerging and low income countries come into play,” he added.

But while the G7 rich democracies are likely to agree on the partnership deal to beef up supply chains, they are not on the same page in terms of how far they should go in countering China — the world’s second largest economy that is not a G7 member.

The U.S. is at the forefront in pushing for stronger steps. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for targeted controls in investment to China to counter what she saw as Beijing’s “economic coercion” against other countries.

While wary of China as a strategic rival, Germany is cautious, however, of being seen as forging a G7 front against Beijing given its heavy reliance on trade with the country.

Japan is also sceptical about the idea of investment controls due to the huge impact such a move could have on global trade and its own economy, government officials say. A Japanese finance ministry official said Japan’s initiatives were not targeted at any particular country.