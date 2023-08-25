G20 trade ministers agree to map global value chains, integrate small firms; discord over Ukraine deters communique

August 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - JAIPUR

Trade and Investment Ministers of G20 nations, which together generate 75% of the world’s trade flows, agreed on Friday to map global value chains, integrate small businesses with them and ease trade documentation. But a comprehensive communiqué remained elusive on the thorny issue of the war in Ukraine as China and Russia blocked a paragraph flagging geopolitical issues.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking after the conclusion of the two-day G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM), said the outcomes agreed upon were not only the “most significant” in G20 parleys so far, but also included several new elements that had not been part of the G20’s agenda earlier.

With the culmination of the trade and investment dialogue just a fortnight before the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, all but one of the 13 different tracks pursued under India’s G20 presidency have now been concluded.

“It’s a very powerful strong outcome document and chair summary,” Mr. Goyal said. “The new elements can become a guiding principle in which we can see significant progress in international trade and growth of the world economy,” he remarked, stressing that three very distinct, action-oriented outcomes were agreed upon as annexes which hold importance for India.

“The three annexes are really the juice of this agreement. In the first, we talk of a G20 generic framework for mapping global value chains… towards understanding where the problems are and what needs to be done to make our value chains more inclusive, sustainable and shock-proof,” the Minister said, stressing that many value chains stood broken currently and needed to be revived.

“The second annexe addresses our micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It’s a Jaipur call for action for enhancing MSMEs’ access to information. From Jaipur, a clarion call has gone out to the world that we will have to strengthen the ability of our MSMEs, who play a very important role in India’s economy, as well as the economy of many parts of the world, particularly developing economies,” he added.

“MSMEs have a limited ability, given their small size, to have full access to information, finance and market-sensitive data points so whilst they can contribute much more to economies, they remain constrained in their ability to do so,” Mr. Goyal noted, adding that call for action recognises this challenge and involves upgrading existing databases and portals to provide trade-related information.

A global trade help desk, operated by the International Trade Centre, will be continuously upgraded in consultation with UNCTAD and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), so that it becomes more inclusive and provides very rich data to MSMEs, the minister explained.

The third annexe relates to high-level principles on digitalisation of trade documents so that paper documents and impediments to seamless flow of goods and services will be curbed, the minister noted. This, he underlined, would reduce the time-consuming, labour-intensive and error prone way of working and facilitate international trade.

While reforms of the WTO were discussed and committed to, Mr. Goyal said decisions on the necessary changes would be taken at the upcoming WTO ministerial at Abu Dhabi in February 2024. “We will continue to work constructively to ensure positive outcomes including on WTO reform at its 13th ministerial conference (MC13),” the Ministers noted in the TIMM outcome document.

“Some countries did talk about the Black Sea Grain initiative suspension that has spiked food prices, but there was no discussion on it as it was not a part of the TIMM,” a senior government official said.