‘G20 panel report will boost MDBs’ capital’

May 10, 2023 - NEW DELHI

NEW DELHI

The G20 expert panel on multilateral development banks’(MDBs) reforms will come out with “tangible recommendations that can make a decisive difference”, its co-chair N.K. Singh asserted on Wednesday.

Stressing that the panel ‘is not a research committee,’ Mr. Singh sought to assure possible sceptics that its report will recommend measures that can make a critical difference, including new mechanisms to raise private capital. The aim is to help multilateral lenders or MDBs raise their capacity to fund global public goods, necessary to cope with vulnerabilities arising from climate change, along with their original goals to remove extreme poverty and enhance shared prosperity in the world.

Mr. Singh, who was the chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, is steering the independent experts’ group set up by India as part of its G20 presidency, along with co-chair, Harvard University’s President Emeritus Lawrence Summers. In a blog last week, the two co-chairs had sought urgent inputs from stakeholders around the world, with an eye on meeting its early July deadline to deliver a report for G20 nations to consider.

“We certainly hope to come out with suggestions on the optimisation of the balance sheet strength of the World Bank. We certainly intend to be cognisant of the huge leveraging capabilities of the multilateral banks,” he said.

The World Bank, for instance, has already lent over $800 billion despite having a capitalisation of just $20 billion, he pointed out. “To increase the lending capacity, the need for recapitalisation in some form or the others is now an inescapable necessity,” Mr. Singh averred.

“It is imperative to leverage clearly more of the MDBs’ inherent resources, optimise their balance sheets for higher lending. The present structure allows us to look for methods and options for doing so, for example, by evaluating through simulations what can be the optimised leveraging ability with marginally higher levels of risk,” he noted.

While more private capital is needed to meet the world’s development goals, Mr. Singh indicated this may also require changes in operating models of lenders like the World Bank.

“Broad and deep changes are necessary and would require significantly strengthened performance, such as for instance, on the whole idea of mobilising private capital, on the various forms of risk mitigation that can assist in garnering greater private capital. Illustratively, [that could be] guarantees of various kinds, realistic rates of return and risk management on the whole spectrum of possibilities,” he concluded.